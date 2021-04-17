I wish that I did not believe the arrogance of the Missouri Legislature in general, and the Republican majority in particular, but I am seeing it. They do not seem to believe in elections unless their candidate or proposal wins.
We have free and fair elections in Missouri, but when we voted as a state to gradually increase the minimum wage to $12 per hour, those in the Legislature decided that they did not have to go along with it, as it was only a statute. When we passed a Constitutional amendment to expand Medicaid, the legislators thought we were so stupid that we didn't know that when the governor put it in the budget we would have to pay for it.
I'm sorry, guys: We voted for it. We weren't so stupid when we voted for you, or were we?
Missouri has been declining federal tax dollars for years now, in a pique over the Affordable Care Act. This is infantile behavior. Grow up and do your job.
As a retired pediatrician and a practicing Catholic, I see the Medicaid expansion as a right-to-life issue. Right to life is not about forcing a woman to carry her pregnancy to term or punishing anyone who helped her end the pregnancy with an abortion. It is about caring for the dignity of the person — in this case the woman and her child.
A young girl who finds herself pregnant or a young married couple working for less than $12 per hour who has a pregnancy need to know that they can afford the medical care they will need and be able to pay for rent and food. If our society doesn't want to help them because their income is above the arbitrary limit, we are telling them that an abortion is the easiest and fiscally most prudent solution.
Is that our message here in Missouri?
Fredric Wheeler
Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.