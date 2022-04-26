The Globe's editorial board “urges city leaders to begin anew with a process of soliciting voters' opinions." Isn’t this what has already taken place? The editorial board asks “no” voters to tell us what they want to do with Memorial Hall.
I voted no on Memorial Hall because spending $30 million is poor stewardship of the citizens’ money. Despite all of the starry-eyed claims of future conventions and concerts, they just aren’t factual, but pipe dreams. Thousands of seats would be needed for those events. As it is after repairs, the hall would never be self supporting.
I don’t know who organized the campaign to vote “yes” on the hall but some money was spent. This campaign is reminiscent of the campaign to rebuild Joe Becker Stadium so that thousands of baseball fans could come to watch pro baseball in Joplin. There was a supposed poll taken that used questionable methodology to assure the City Council that the expense would bring thousands of dollars into the motels, restaurants and other businesses in Joplin. It was another dream based on sentimentality and wishes — our own “Field of Dreams."
Morris Glaze’s opinion piece (Globe, April 12) is in part my thought about what Joplin should do with Memorial Hall — “Sell or Give away Joplin’s Memorial Hall."
Sell the building to Connect2Culture and American Legion Post 13. I would support Glaze’s idea of building an event center with a multiple function floor near the gateway entrance to Joplin at the exit of I-44 to 32nd Street and Range Line Road. Sell the idea to the 32nd Place developer who could include the event center in the plans. If an interactive science museum for kids of all ages could be included in the event center plan, families staying the night would have a destination for the kids after a long day of travel.
I like Joplin and want to see the city thrive. I just want the citizens' money well invested.
Think big, Joplin.
Jim Gant
Joplin
