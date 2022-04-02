If you drive down Joplin or Wall you can see Memorial Hall. It is a tired, old building in disrepair. As a memorial for our fallen veterans, our veterans deserve better. The hall represents 100 years of memorializing our veterans and 100 years of memories to the citizens of Joplin.
But is that worth the renovation cost?
Will it meet the community’s needs for the next 100 years?
I had reservations about spending money to renovate a building that has obviously seen better days, but then I looked at the plans to renovate Memorial Hall. The building can be brought back to life for a lot less than it will cost to build new. The hall will also be expanded by 8,500 square feet. It will provide space for indoor recreational events, banquets, conferences, tradeshows, conventions and concerts. It will always be a memorial for our fallen veterans. What do we get if we tear it down? A seven-figure demolition bill and an empty lot (we have plenty of empty lots in Joplin).
Do you really want to drive down Joplin or Wall and not see a renovated Memorial Hall?
I’m voting for Memorial Hall for what the past 100 years represents as well as for Joplin in the future. The renovation of Memorial Hall adds to the great revitalization of downtown Joplin. As Clifford Wert, president and CFO of Connect2Culture said, “Memorial Hall is part of an amazing synergy that fits along with the new Jasper County Courthouse and Connect2Culture. The renovation of Memorial Hall gives us back a treasured Joplin landmark."
We are Joplin! We have a tremendous heritage. We rebuilt after a historic tornado and we are still growing ten years later. Memorial Hall is an important piece of our past and an even more vital piece of our future. A vacant lot doesn’t give us that. A vacant lot doesn’t bring Joplin economic growth, business opportunities or increased tax dollars from visitors.
The decision is simple. We need Memorial Hall! We need your vote!
Jhan R. Hurn
Member of the Memorial Hall Citizens Committee
