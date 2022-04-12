I have noticed, over the years, that when a proposal is passed by the people, the proponents of the proposal jump for joy and congratulate the people for their decision. On the other hand, when a proposal is defeated, the proponents always regroup and bring the issue back to the voters again and again until the issue passes.
I moved to Joplin in 1956, raised three kids there, watched urban renewal, flower pots and trees on Main Street, parking meters taken out and replaced and taken out again in an effort to keep business downtown. People bought Christmas cards with beautiful winter scenes of people and sleighs loaded with gifts and sent them to their friends while getting in their warm autos and going to a climate-controlled mall to spend their money.
Downtown was history but community leaders refused to accept the fact that people choose warmth and easy parking to do their shopping.
Today, they have a Thursday event to get people down town, they are building a new public building for the courts, building a new arts center to get people downtown, struggling with the problem of Memorial Hall, and refuse, still, to understand people have left downtown. They are now leaving the malls because they can get what they want delivered to their door from an online business.
Times change but community leaders refuse to accept the real facts of business. I suspect it was much the same when buggy builders saw Henry Ford's horseless carriage and they continued to build buggies.
Voters, taxpayers and those who couldn't care less will see the issue of Memorial Hall again. They would never consider a cost/benefit analysis of the issue because there is, in reality, no benefit.
Despite the efforts to bring people downtown and the promises of the great things the new art center will bring to Joplin, people aren't going to drive miles to see the new building and what it brings to the town.
The first thing one should consider when faced with a problem is to correctly identify the problem. It seems to me that the problem of Memorial Hall is sold as a structural one plus the emotional part of honoring the soldiers of the past. The real problem has not been correctly identified. I have not heard what is going on at Memorial Hall to attract visitors or what is anticipated to happen when the building is remodeled. Just a building to age with no purpose other than to remember the fallen ones?
The issue of Memorial Hall will be back to vex the voters, taxpayers and citizens of Joplin.
David Turner
Lamar
