When the framers of our Constitution declared Americans have a right to own and bear arms, they did so with the sole reasoning that Americans must have the right to protect themselves from their government. These wise men were quite aware of the greed of governments over the citizens' rights.
With that in mind, let us look for the real and correct reason mass killings are occurring in America. I believe the cause is mental illness. I say that because I cannot fathom a man in his right mind pointing a gun at a child and pulling the trigger with the intent of killing as many kids as possible. I cannot imagine such a scene in a market, church, dance hall or any place where people gather that isn't caused by a mentally ill person.
You can pass laws, collect guns, put a policeman on each corner, and talk love and not hate but you haven't reached the mind of a mentally ill person.
If I am correct, then we need to reopen the mental hospitals that were closed during past administrations. We need to identify the ones who are a danger to life and help them, and the innocent, by moving them to a place where they can do no harm.
It is easy to say guns are the problem but a mentally ill person will find and get a gun and kill the young and the old.
A problem must be correctly identified before a solution is found. Screaming about AR-15 rifles is not the solution.
David Turner
Lamar
