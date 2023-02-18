During the Joplin City Council work session on Feb. 13, many items regarding money from grants, city and county budgets and matching funds were discussed.
There are a lot of promising things in the works in Joplin, but wasn’t all good news. Information on street lights was not.
Most poignant was the comment made during the presentation of mid-alley lighting having been included in that long ago, 2006 initiative to use public safety tax to add street lights. Additional street lighting is a recognized deterrent in high-crime areas, often in alleyways behind businesses.
The first step to securing this type of lighting is an ordinance, or amendment to an ordinance, to install them. No ordinance has been written. Mid-alley street lighting is an issue of economic development as well as community safety. This City Council is not the first to have the opportunity to write this ordinance. Hopefully it is the council to complete the task. It's overdue.
Kathy Martin
Joplin
