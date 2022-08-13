Recently, an individual wrote a letter (Globe, Aug. 6) stating that we shouldn’t change the name of the U.S. military bases named for Confederate officers.
As a U.S. Air Force veteran from the Vietnam era, I want to express why I think we should change the names..
The military bases in question were named for Confederate traitors who waged war on this country intending to keep Black people in slavery. These bases were named in a period of our history when African Americans were being hanged, shot and burned alive before cheering crowds supporting the former Confederacy. The Ku Klux Klan was at the height of its power and helped influence the naming of the military bases.
Fort Bragg in North Carolina would be named Fort Liberty; no explanation is necessary for the new name.
Fort Benning in Georgia would be named for Gen. Harold Moore and his wife, Julia Moore. Anyone has read the book or seen the movie, “We Were Soldiers Once ... and Young” would know he was a famed officer during the Vietnam era and the service he and his wife performed.
Fort A.P. Hill in Virginia would take the name of Dr. Mary Walker, an abolitionist and champion of women’s rights who became the first female surgeon in Army history. She worked as a Union spy, served several punishing months as a Confederate prisoner of war and was awarded the Medal of Honor.
Fort Gordon in Georgia would be named Fort Eisenhower, for Dwight D. Eisenhower, a former five-star general and president of the U.S.
Fort Hood in Texas would become Fort Cavazos, after Gen. Richard E. Cavazos, a highly decorated officer during the Vietnam era.
Fort Rucker in Alabama would take the name of Michael Novosel Sr., a Medal of Honor recipient and aviator who served in three wars.
Fort Lee in Virginia would be named for two individuals, Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg, an African American officer during the end of military segregation, and Lt. Col. Charity Adams, a highly regarded instructor at Officer Candidate School who later commanded the first unit of African American women to be sent overseas.
Fort Polk in Louisiana would receive the name Fort Johnson, after William Henry Johnson, a World War I hero who received the Medal of Honor after fighting in a segregated U.S. unit in Europe. During a battle, he fought off an attacking German raiding party. He was wounded 21 times while preventing the attackers from carrying off a fellow wounded soldier.
Each of the men and women for whom the military bases would be renamed have served our country and deserve the honor, versus the men who waged war against the Union and attempted to maintain slavery.
Dewayne Patton
Joplin
