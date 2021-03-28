Missouri has robust police forces throughout the state, a Missouri National Guard as well as the Missouri Defense Force. What would yet another defense group called "minutemen," proposed by Sen. Bill White (in Senate Bill 528), add to the mix?
Sen. White insists that this additional militia "is not a brownshirt type of organization" but rather a way of avoiding federal regulation or taxation of privately owned guns. So his solution is to have the state of Missouri become the owner of the guns previously privately purchased and owned by the minutemen? Somehow I don't think the idea of state ownership of a volunteer's guns is going to be as popular as Sen. White may think for those who believe the Second Amendment includes the citizens' right to own, keep and bear arms.
It does seem clear that SB 528 would create and confer permission on yet another group of primarily white citizens to, during a declared state of emergency, deploy guns under color of law on their neighbors and others. Again, the question: What does Sen. White's bill add to the mix? We can already do that under Missouri's open-carry law, and we don't even need a state of emergency.
Patricia O'Roark
Carl Junction
