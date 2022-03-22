Editor's note: The following letter was sent to members of the Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee, and a copy sent to The Joplin Globe.
---
Dear Missouri State Legislator Colleagues,
This brief note is to implore you to reject HJR 117, which permanently caveats Medicaid on the annual appropriations process.
I am a business owner in Missouri who has actively campaigned for Medicaid expansion on the basis, as evidenced from the experience of other (Republican) states, that there are significant net benefits for Missouri by extending protection to more vulnerable families and encouraging investment in rural health provision.
While tying Medicaid to the annual appropriations process may appear at first sight to be fiscally prudent, it will have a chilling effect on organisations providing Medicaid services in Missouri from investing in facilities and staff due to return on investment uncertainty.
It will also create unnecessary worry for families who are dependent upon Medicaid through no fault of their own at a moment in our history when there are many uncertainties, health and financial, facing all of us.
Please reject this bill, and in addition, please do everything you can to speed up the stalled Medicaid enrollment process.
It would be wonderful to hear some positive messaging coming from the state house in these worrying times.
Donald Clarke
Joplin
