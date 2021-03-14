I write with incredulity that a Missouri Senate bill is being proposed to bring back the minutemen. Minutemen were civilian colonists who were organized as irregular militia to fight the British during the Revolutionary War (1775-1783).
The National Guard was created to combine the rapid deployment model of the minutemen with the professional organization of a regular army. So if the National Guard is modeled on the original minutemen and its purpose is to defend us, why do we need minutemen?
The details of this bill are frightening.
Any legal Missouri resident who is eligible to be a lawful firearm owner may voluntarily join the minutemen, their weapons do not need to be registered and the list of members will be secret by law. This is a call to arms to every extremist militia group you can think of, including those who attacked the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, who would surely welcome a badge of legitimacy.
Incredibly, the bill provides the state with “immunity from liability for compensatory damages for negligent acts or omissions of any volunteer of the minutemen and from any criminal act committed by any volunteer of the minutemen while enrolled in the minutemen or while acting in the course of his or her duties.”
Wow.
How would we know who these people are if they are deployed? Who will pay for them? Under what circumstances would they be deployed? What would be the rules of engagement? How would law enforcement know who they are? How would lawful protesters or bystanders harmed by these people get redress?
It is hard to avoid the conclusion that this is an irregular force to be deployed against fellow Americans without the constraints or liabilities that apply to law enforcement and the National Guard whom we trust — and pay — to defend us.
This bill should not even be considered, let alone passed.
Stephanie Clarke
Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.