Our nation is grappling with critical issues, and we need a fighter like Eric Schmitt in the U.S. Senate.
As Missouri's Attorney General, Schmitt has been front and center on key issues, including helping stop illegal immigration and holding China accountable.
Our nation’s southern border is a disaster due to Joe Biden’s ridiculous decision to cancel President Trump’s “Remain in Mexico Policy,” which advertised to every bad actor around the world that the southern border is wide open under his administration. Schmitt took the fight to President Biden, winning at the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court. Thanks to Schmitt's leadership, Biden has been forced to reinstate this needed protocol to help stop illegal immigration.
Schmitt knows China is a strategic threat to our nation and his actions have made clear he will hold them accountable. From COVID-19, trade and military aggression, we need leaders like Schmitt who will be America First fighters. Schmitt was the first attorney general in America to sue the Chinese Communist Party for its role in unleashing the COVID-19 pandemic on our people.
Schmitt knows what is at stake for our country. He's a fighter. And he knows how to win. Missourians need Schmitt in the U.S. Senate.
David Osborn
Neosho
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.