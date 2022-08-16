Everybody knows how vital the internet is to our local economy, education and the conduct of our daily affairs. Many who live in rural areas of Missouri can’t be blamed for feeling that the internet in their area needs big improvement: Speeds are too slow, connections too expensive, and sometimes access is not even available.
The reason? Missouri currently ranks a low 39th among states for internet coverage, speed and affordable access. A majority of counties have 15% of their population without internet access at all; in rural areas it’s even worse.
The Missouri Farm Bureau has advocated for increased rural internet investments by Jefferson City legislators. If the Missouri Farm Bureau recognizes that high-speed internet plays a critical role in revitalizing rural communities, then why do they keep backing Republican legislators for office who refuse to do anything about it?
But there is a way around them. Democrats in Congress passed a bill which created the Affordable Connectivity Program t hat provides eligible households $30 per month off their internet bills. The Biden administration got commitments from 20 leading internet providers to offer households a high-speed internet plan for no more than $30 per month. Eligible families who pair their ACP benefit with one of these plans can receive high-speed internet at no cost.
To check eligibility and sign up, go to GetInternet.gov or call 877-384-2575.
Diane Kasten
St. Louis
