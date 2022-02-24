Editor's note: The following is a copy of a letter sent to state Rep. Bob Bromley, R-Carl Junction.
Dear Rep. Bromley, I am very angry to read these articles in the paper that you folks in Jefferson City are still trying to mess with expanding health care benefits for lower-income working folks. Amendment 2 was adopted by the vote of your constituents — the people who gave you your job. Yet time and again, you refuse to honor our will.
All this noise about requiring people to prove that they work in order to get benefits is just nonsense. The truth is that under the old program, if people worked they couldn’t get help because the income ceiling was so low that even income from part-time work would be deemed too high to qualify. I heard that single adults couldn’t qualify no matter how much or how little they made.
Now you want to insert a work requirement before these same people can get help. I think this work requirement is just another ruse to stop funding Medicaid at all. I know plenty of people who work but they still don’t make enough to pay health care premiums and they sure don’t have any health benefits on the job. These are the folks who benefit under Amendment 2.
So, I ask you, sir, what the heck are you thinking? Looks to me like you and your cohorts are sitting in Jefferson City trying to make sure that working folks don’t get any breaks at all. You seem to have forgotten that those working people gave you your job.
You need to keep in mind that these same people can replace you, too.
Harold Wall
Carl Junction
