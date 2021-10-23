This semester, a course at Missouri Southern State University named "Sex and Gender in American Law" was offered as a political science subject. Students approached many controversial issues facing Americans and Missourians based on their sex and gender. This course is an open forum where students can exchange ideas and views on a particular topic. Topics range from suffrage to anti-suffrage, school dress code, hairstyles, male incivility, pregnancy discrimination, paternity leave, feminism, anti-feminism, women being left out of medical studies but being treated according to male standards, and much more. The professor had to cut back on the syllabus because there is too much to uncover in one semester.
The course began with The Declaration of Sentiments from the suffragettes in 1848. The Declaration of Sentiments, also known as the Declaration of Rights and Sentiments, is an article that was signed in 1848 by 68 women and 32 men — 100 out of some 300 attendees at the first women's rights convention to be prepared by women.
The Equal Rights Amendment is an anticipated amendment to the U.S. Constitution intended to guarantee equal legal rights for all American citizens regardless of sex. It attempts to end the legal divisions between men and women regarding divorce, property, employment and other matters.
Today, 12 states have not signed or given formal consent to make it officially valid. Missouri is one of the 12 that has not ratified the amendment. It reads, "Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex." It is just as vague as most of the Constitution itself.
Congress ruled on a seven-year deadline for states to ratify the ERA, later extending the goal to 1982. By then, 35 states had signed off on the ERA, but five of those states rescinded their support of the ERA within that time constraint. It is 2021, and all citizens do not have equal rights. This course needs to continue to be offered to understand what equal rights mean for all citizens and help to ratify the amendment.
Gina Foulks
Carthage
