The only good thing the Missouri lawmakers did with the recent tax cut proposals was to not pass the proposal to cut corporate taxes. It is absolutely dumbfounding to me that Missouri will go ahead, however, with cutting income taxes.
Apparently Missouri is awash in money, money, money from the federal pandemic aid and Missouri’s own surging tax revenue. And, by gosh darn, if you have extra funds, the mantra in Missouri is to somehow get rid of it and spend, spend, spend.
The spending won’t be done for public schools, health care, mental health, social services, senior services, etc, but rather by lowering income taxes for all who file taxes. Keep in mind that the lowering of income taxes will benefit the top earners much more than the earners at the bottom rungs of the tax brackets. In effect, the bill does little for retired workers or for low-income families.
There are things worth paying taxes for, such as good public schools, good roads, affordable internet service, effective watchdog agencies who protect air and water quality for all of us, etc. This is what governments should be providing.
According to the Missouri Budget Project, a liberal think tank, the tax cut will reduce state revenue by $513 million in 2023 and $1.15 billion annually when fully implemented.
Think of what could be done with $513 million (and $1.15 billion) to help with the budgets of the programs that Missouri tries to keep afloat every year.
Just know that the governor who signs this bill and the legislators who voted for these proposals won’t be around when it hits the fan and the extra funds that Missouri now has are gone, gone, gone.
Thank you, Parson and legislators — not.
This all makes me furious. The shortsightedness of it is totally unbelievable.
Marsha S. Miller
Webb City
