Missouri’s Legislature is trying to squelch democracy in the state.
Ballot initiatives are a means of direct democracy. They are laws put onto the ballot by citizens who work hard to gather a huge number of signatures. If they get enough, the proposal still must gain the voters’ approval in an election. Recent successful examples are Medicaid expansion, legalizing marijuana and increasing the minimum wage. Many other initiatives, especially ones proposed by the state Legislature, have been defeated.
Now the Legislature, in its infinite wisdom, is trying to make the ballot initiative process much more difficult. Various drafts of laws are making their way through the Legislature and what they all have in common is making the ballot initiative harder to enact.
So what is this all about? It’s very simple: The Legislature wants complete control and believes the people of Missouri should have very little. The present rules for ballot initiatives are demanding enough, but lawmakers want to make them almost impossible to fulfill.
So call your legislators and tell them you want the system left alone. You want the voices of Missouri citizens to be respected.
Elliott Denniston Webb City
