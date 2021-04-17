On April 2, CBS News reported survey results showing that 50% of Americans favored Congressional efforts to make voting for all more accessible. This was in reference to U.S. House Bill 1. The 30% who opposed were labeled "hard-core Republicans."
At the same time, Major League Baseball moved to punish Georgia and send a message to other states headed the same way by pulling its draft and All-Star Game from the state. Georgia's crime? Passing legislation to make voting more accountable and less open to fraud.
I remember late spring 1996, when I got an official survey call. Five slanted questions were asked of me on my view of then-President Bill Clinton's handling of the economy. I answered all in a disapproving manner. Finally, the pollster asked if I had gotten a raise in the past 12 months. I said yes, but before I could explain that it was from an annual performance review, he thanked me for my favorable opinion of Clinton's economic policies and hung up. The next night, CBS reported an overwhelming majority of Americans believed Clinton was doing a good job on the economy. Any guesses how my response was tallied?
Now, for baseball and for a growing list of corporate America, Georgia (as well as many other states) is responding to allegations of voter fraud. It happens in even the best of elections. The state only wants to level the playing field by making it harder for anyone to vote more than once. This was the finding of The Wall Street Journal editorial board in "Jim Eagle and Georgia's voting law" on March 27.
Meanwhile, HB1 would, despite all claims to the contrary, greatly expand the party now in power's ability to do just the opposite. Does anyone remember former Chicago Mayor Richard Daley's famous line to his cronies: "Vote early and vote often"? Imagine this on a national scale.
The pending passage of that legislation alone should set off alarm bells for every truly patriotic American. But for Major League Baseball to enter this fray in a partisan away to coerce us all into silence and force a permanently skewed system upon us is unconscionable. It is also a repudiation of all the values that organization was founded to represent.
Think about this the next time you want to cheer your favorite team, hug its mascot or attend an event. The league is only too willing to sacrifice you, its fans, and your values of fairness to ride a political bandwagon. Do you really want to give it your money and support to give it the power to carry that out?
Dave Spiering
Lamar
