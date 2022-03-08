I was just reading the article (Globe, March 5) about approaching the Joplin City Council for funding for the CAPS program at Joplin High School.
So is my math wrong? The article states that Missouri Southern State University lowered number of allotted students to 36. This would cost the district $89,928. Board member Michael Joseph obtained commitments from different sources to fund $90,000 for unused seats. Isn’t this a wash? So why approach the council?
I’m not sure why the Joplin Board of Education can’t commit to this program. I have heard from the Monett School District how great this program is. We’re talking about a program that helps students with career choices. I would think that stands as a priority for education. Waiting on Webb City and Carthage? Take the reins, Joplin.
Based on this article, money doesn’t sound like the issue here.
Sue Doennig
Joplin
