We find the contribution to the editorial page written by Patricia Hill (Globe, June 18) to be absolutely ridiculous and insulting to our intelligence.
Do you honestly think that you can pray gun violence away from our schools? How many churches have been shot up? Don’t they pray there? Haven’t people been sending thoughts and prayers since Columbine? It doesn’t seem to do anything but place blame on the victims. Oh, they should have prayed.
We truly wish that this sort of nonsense worked. We wish that there really was a divine intervention to prevent hurt to our children ... but here is another puzzling question. Where is the “praying aisle” at the grocery store?
Hmmm?
L.W. and Tam Miller
Pittsburg, Kan.
