Geoff Caldwell's column (Globe, Dec. 17-18) motivated me to look up Jeffrey Rosen's Atlantic article on the First Amendment and Twitters move toward "free speech."
Much of Rosen's opinion was pretty much a review of Justice Louis Brandeis' opinion in Whitney v. California 1927 and the writings of Thomas Jefferson.
I will not dispute that the positions of Rosen, Jefferson and Brandeis are logical, the problem is that in society they are not practical. The argument that "discussion affords ordinarily adequate protection against the dissemination of noxious doctrine" has it's own shortcomings.
The reality is that much of the hate speech we see and hear today comes from two sources. The first are the 'entertainers' who use their platforms to invoke emotions, motivating the listener to digest more, including the commercials that finance those platforms. The other is the true believers of their own hate. Hate is such a strong emotion that feeds itself and is all consuming. For someone herded by internal hate, is discussion even possible?
"A fool takes no pleasure in understanding, but only in expressing his opinion." Proverbs 18:2
Those who might have a productive response to the hate often do not have the energy or see a reward for engaging. Then the choice becomes abandoning the platform whether that be personally or as a supporter and advertiser. Eventually the platform becomes one of a single position and dies of stagnation.
Let's see how Twitter 2.0 evolves.
James Graham
Pittsburg, Kansas
