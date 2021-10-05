Do we really have any idea how much money the Biden administration wants to spend?
Do we know how much money a billion dollars really is?
If I have this figured correctly, you could spend a thousand dollars every day since Jesus was born and still only have spent about 3/4 of a billion dollars to this day.
A trillion dollars is 1,000 billion, and they are wanting to spend $3.5 trillion in addition to $2 trillion we have spent since COVID-19. Plus, there is another $1.5 billion the Senate has passed for roads and bridges.
This is insanity at its worst.
Do we really want to saddle our children and grandchildren with this debt? William Proxmire where are you?
The Globe has been very silent on this, please help educate the people about this kind of stuff.
Bill Talley Carthage
