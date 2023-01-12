I wish to congratulate U.S. Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Missouri, and U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Missouri, as they formally take their new positions in Washington D.C. (Globe, Jan. 6).
Like many state officials who move to the federal level, they will need help from constituents to become familiar with many life-or-death global issues they may never have considered before.
Two of those issues are the tuberculosis pandemic and immunizations against childhood diseases such as measles. The world lost headway with vaccines and TB control when COVID-19 caused disruption in health resources around the world.
Now, TB cases and deaths from the disease are rising, and 1.6 million people worldwide died of TB in 2021. Approximately 25 million children (about the population of Texas) missed routine immunizations in 2021, per WHO and UNICEF.
Catching up is going to take an enormous effort.
I urge our new members of Congress and those previously in office, such as U.S. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, to meet with constituents and act decisively to support global health in 2023.
Lives literally depend on it.
Cynthia Levin
Town And Country
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.