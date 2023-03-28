Why did the (Joplin) city staff strike the deal to put the new movie theater and city-paid parking lot out on 32nd Street Place?
If the city was really supporting the Downtown Joplin Alliance, wouldn’t the new theater be a better fit in the entertainment district downtown near the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, and the city-paid parking could be used for Memorial Hall, Connect2Culture and the movie theater.
If that would have happened, maybe the citizens would be inclined to support a bond issue for a Memorial Hall remodel if it had parking again.
I’m sure the new movie theater will be well received at first and for awhile but it might have enjoyed a longer life downtown supported with the Cornell Complex/Spiva Center, restaurants and bar entertainment and music businesses.
We all know downtown could use more accessible secure parking for our special events downtown. You could use LED lighting on that city-paid parking lot extending its use longer into the evening.
Morris Glaze
Joplin
