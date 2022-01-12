Byron York is absolutely wrong (Jan. 6) when he says the questioning of the legitimacy of the 2020 election (Trump vs. Biden) is “reminiscent” of the 2000 election (Bush vs Gore).
Al Gore conceded and urged his followers to accept George Bush as our President in 2000 after the recounts (even though they weren’t complete) and when the courts (including the U.S. Supreme Court) had ruled against him. Gore had a very legitimate reason to question the results of the 2000 election. The election outcome hinged on the results of a single state, Florida, and the initial count showed Bush winning by fewer than 2,000 votes.
Donald Trump did not concede, he urged his supporters and others in government to take action (or inaction) to prevent the Constitutional election process in 2020. He would have needed to change the outcomes in four or five states to change the outcome of the 2020 elections. All of the recounts in each of those states were completed (some had multiple recounts) validating the results. Every court case they initiated was heard and resolved (virtually all not supporting any illegal voting or fraud). Yet Trump would not concede the results and admit he lost in 2020 (or in 2021 or now 2022).
There is no comparison between the actions of a decent man, Al Gore in 2000, and Donald Trump’s despicable behavior.
Bret Baker
Grove, Oklahoma
