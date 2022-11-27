Thank you for running the Missouri Independent article “Nearly 350,000 Missouri children are too poor to receive full child tax credit” (Globe, Nov. 21).
I knew that last year, the U.S. achieved a historic reduction in child poverty — a drop of 46% — but it’s painful to see how quickly those gains were lost when Congress failed to renew a successful program. In 2021, the expanded Child Tax Credit with monthly payments gave parents the freedom and flexibility to cover rent, food and utilities when they needed it most — monthly bill time.
Since payments expired last December, low-income parents found they couldn’t work because they couldn’t afford childcare. Plus, global inflation made basic necessities more expensive.
Now, I hear Congress wants to extend tax breaks for wealthy corporations in December. It would be unconscionable for Congress to do that while ignoring American families struggling to make ends meet.
Despite all the attention on the next Congress, our current Congress can still have a huge impact on American poverty. I urge U.S. Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, and U.S. Rep. Billy Long to reject any corporate tax cuts this year unless an expanded, monthly Child Tax Credit for all low-income families is also included.
Cynthia Levin Town And Country
