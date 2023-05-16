Janice Ellis (Globe, May 9) and others can't seem to get enough accusations to print about Justice Clarence Thomas while failing to supply any evidence that Thomas has been influenced by the gifts he received.
It reminds me of Anita Hill as she testified at the appointment hearing for Thomas' seat on the high court. She came with no evidence and no supporting witnesses.
If memory serves me correctly, Joe Biden was the chairman of that committee. He sat there, shuffling papers, and allowed Hill to testify to allegations unproven.
Beware!
David Turner
Lamar
