I have been trying to think of a reason Missouri would need an armed minutemen organization of untrained citizens who have sworn no oath of their duties.
I can't think of a disaster so severe that a bunch of armed citizens would need to be called up by the state. This untrained mob would be a danger to our population. The only requirement for membership is to legally own a gun and sign your name and address to be a minuteman.
When I enlisted in the military, we were trained with weapons and took an oath to protect our country. While serving in Vietnam, there were units whose job was to protect our perimeter. They were highly trained with safety and performance. Their job was to protect the base so those of us with other training could perform our duties. Gun safety was very important. Only once during my tour was it necessary to issue weapons to all members of my squadron. I was in a war zone receiving hazardous duty pay, but we were not all armed all the time.
I'm a gun owner and believe in protecting the Second Amendment. Lately, some gun owners have flaunted their rights, which tends to threaten our Second Amendment rights. Owning a gun is a serious responsibility and should be taken more seriously than some gun owners are showing.
State Sen. Bill White's bill 582 is political and has no real value. It is a false message to gun enthusiasts that because the Democrats have won the White House and Congress they will come to Missouri and take our guns. Evidently, he will have the minuteman unit to fight the federal government.
What is next, secession?
Robert Etherton
Joplin
