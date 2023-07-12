This is admittedly a little late in coming, but I have been told that it’s never too late to share appreciation to whom it’s due. The North Heights Neighborhood Group held a cleanup day May 27 that saw dozens of volunteers clean up 11 properties in the neighborhood — mowing, trimming, pulling stumps, painting and more. Countless other neighbors used the occasion to clean up their own properties leaving a visible change in the atmosphere in North Heights. But our group did not act alone and could not have pulled off what we did without some major outside help.
First, we’d like to thank the city of Joplin. Not only did the city provide a large dumpster and a green waste disposal site in the vicinity, they provided tools and gloves for volunteers and even scheduled a bulky items pickup with our trash collection the following week. I hope more neighborhood groups will be able to take advantage of the great services our city offers.
We’d also like to thank the outside volunteers who came in to help. Many were taking part in the March for Jesus event that morning and decided to put their faith into practice afterward by doing yardwork for strangers in a neighborhood they don’t live in.
While NHNG might be quick to toot our own horn about the things we accomplish in our neighborhood, it is critical partnerships within the community that make all the difference. Thanks for helping us make a difference in North Heights.
Zach Spiering President North Heights Neighborhood Group
