I am continually amazed at those who are willing to moisten the finger, stick it in the wind and go with the latest media sentiment. Case in point is Geoff Caldwell in his op-ed (Globe, Aug. 26).
At least I can count on Herb Van Fleet to rail against POTUS No. 45 consistently, as his column in the very same edition describes him once again as an “existential threat” to our very democracy. He does this in the face of a president presiding over inflation that is costing the average taxpayer at least $7,500 more than just three short years ago, a wide-open border, and a demonstrable weakness on the world stage.
President Joe Biden’s only showing of strength is in support of Ukraine, and most of us understand that position is tainted by his influence-peddling scandal for which President Donald Trump was impeached for simply asking a question of the president of Ukraine.
But I digress. ... Caldwell would apparently rather have Chris Christie or Asa Hutchison in charge rather than a leader with a proven track record who demands results. Is it the mean tweets?
I’d submit that Trump had nothing to gain by appearing on the debate stage. We all know where he stands on the issues. It did, however, provide a very good interview forum for a potential vice presidential running mate.
In the immortal words of Margaret Thatcher … now is no time to go wobbly, Geoff.
Perry Davis Carthage
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.