Today we insist on no regulation of guns. It is our inalienable, constitutional right to own one. The strongest proponents? The NRA.
I remember the old days when the NRA pushed — and passed — legislation requiring hunters to take a training course before they could get a hunting license. The NRA contracted with the state to conduct the classes.
Now unstable people can go to Cardinals game carrying a gun with no training. Today we cannot even pass Red Flag laws designed to prevent proven unstable people from buying an AR-15.
Where has reason gone?
Martin Walsh
Glendale
