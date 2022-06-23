I read James Graham’s letter to the editor (Globe, June 23) regarding the ongoing Ukraine war with Russia. I mostly agree with his viewpoint that significant food shortages are on their way around the planet, and that could certainly sway the allegiances of countries taking sides in the conflict.
As to future energy requirements, and what to do about them, I think there is a solution and it has been right in front of our face for decades: nuclear power.
France is at the forefront of nuclear energy in Europe, and they do not face nearly the threat as most of their neighbors. They are much more self-sufficient.
Germany, on the other hand, made the decision to take at least two nuclear energy facilities off line within the last year. They face a long cold winter. In fact, they are taking action to re-commission some of their coal-fired electric generation plants as an emergency measure, and depending upon liquid natural gas shipments from North America.
The United States has vast potential for the development of nuclear as a clean, reliable and affordable source for our energy needs. I believe I am correct when I say that there has never been a life lost in a U.S. civilian nuclear power plant. But go back a few years and all you heard from the left is Three Mile Island and Chernobyl. Somehow the pursuit of nuclear energy has gotten a bad rap by a small minority of folks who have no scientific knowledge of it’s potential.
And if this country believes that fully electric vehicles are the future, we are obviously going to need a massive investment in the production of electricity with which to charge batteries. Nuclear will provide that.
Yet all I hear from our Rhodes Scholars occupying Washington, D.C., is crickets.
Perry Davis Carthage
