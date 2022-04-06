The governor last week signed into law the Oklahoma Save Women’s Sports Act. I co-authored Senate Bill 2, which passed the House last year. The Senate waited until this year, however, to advance this to the governor. I’m grateful it’s finally in statute.
This is an issue on which I’m passionate. I have two daughters. One has played softball since she was very little and continues to play high school ball. I want her to compete against the best in her sport, but not against biological men.
In my career outside of the Legislature, I am the regional director for North America for the World Boxing Association and chairman of the North American Boxing Association in which I oversee all NABA championship bouts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico. I have been involved in boxing and mixed martial arts for years and previously served with the Oklahoma State Athletic Commission. I know what it takes to attract great fighters and protect the integrity of the sport.
When a similar bill was considered in the House this year, I rose to debate on this issue asking the question of what would happen to me professionally if I let biological men compete against women in a sport such as boxing or mixed martial arts. I’d be run out of the sport the first time a woman got seriously injured or killed by a man is what would likely happen, not to mention having this on my conscience.
I want to clear up some misconceptions about this measure. It does not ban athletes who identify as transgender from competing in sports. A person identified as a biological male at birth would still be able to compete against other biological males. Girls or women could still earn spots on predominately male teams if deemed eligible by local coaches. It’s possible that a transgender league could spring up at some point in the future and all those identifying as transgender could compete in that manner. Again, this bill does not preclude any athlete from competing in sports at any level. It simply states that a person identified as a biological male at birth shall not compete against biological girls or women.
Women fought long and hard to secure equal footing in the sports world, something they are still working toward to this day. To allow biological men to destroy their records and standings is a terrible disservice.
A colleague of mine in the House who is a registered nurse and a nurse practitioner pointed to the scientific facts that comparably fit and trained males are generally bigger, faster and stronger than females. They also have larger hearts and lungs, denser bones, and stronger muscles, which is not something significantly affected even after years of hormone suppression therapy or reassignment surgeries. To allow biological men to compete against biological women in certain sports could end in injury or worse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.