Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt had the opportunity to guarantee Native American students the right to wear tribal regalia at graduation last week. Signing the bill would have protected Native American students to wear traditional attire (beadwork, shoes, jewelry, clothing, eagle feathers and eagle plumes) at their graduation ceremonies.
Even though the bill passed easily in both the Oklahoma House and Senate, the governor chose to veto it.
So why did he veto Senate Bill 429, stating it should be the decision of local school districts?
Is it because Gov. Stitt desires uneven treatment of students by local school districts?
Is it because he does not respect the religious freedoms of all people, guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution?
Is it because he simply does not like sovereign Indian nations and their peoples?
If we analyze each of these questions, the answer is both “yes” and “no” to each one.
From a political standpoint, throwing the decision to the local school districts both deflects responsibility away from the governor’s office and at the same time upholds respect for local decision making.
Unfortunately, that pretty much guarantees uneven treatment for our Native students. Local decisions do not always ensure equal treatment.
Guarantees of religious freedom are much bigger than the governor’s mansion. It is the underpinning of the entire formation of the United States — well, that and a big land grab from Indigenous people, but that’s a different issue altogether.
If the bill was to guarantee a student’s right to wear a cross, we surmise there would be no veto, no controversy and no uproar.
Although our regalia may appear cultural, to us it is part of our religion, tying us to this land and our ancestors for millennia. It binds us as a people, together, for many centuries to come.
The last question is the most provocative one. The great state of Oklahoma does not get to decide, alter or reaffirm how the U.S. Constitution references Native Americans.
Native Americans are referenced three times. An entire body of law stemmed from that.
We do not simply have two sovereigns in the U.S. Beyond federal and state sovereigns, we have a third, Indian tribes.
Gov. Stitt, get over it, because we’re not going anywhere. And we were here long before the state of Oklahoma existed.
We invite you and your office to work with all the tribal nations in the state of Oklahoma, for all people’s benefit.
The Quapaw Nation Business Committee encourages all Oklahoma legislators to strongly consider overriding the governor’s veto. Committee members stand in steadfast support of all Native people’s inherent rights, including our students’, guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution. It is sad the Oklahoma governor does not.
Quapaw Nation Business Committee Callie Bowden, vice chair Wena Supernaw, secretary-treasurer Michelle Newton, member Larry Mercer, member
