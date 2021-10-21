Interest rates have been extremely low for almost a generation now. In fact, the current fixed-rate 30-year mortgage is still below 3.5%. It’s not going to last much longer.
If I remember correctly from my college economics courses, inflation is caused by too many dollars chasing too few goods. We certainly see that right now. The Fed will have no choice but to increase the costs to borrow, both for end-consumers and for businesses.
Add to this the fact that most business owners are unable to hire enough employees. What have they done? Of course, they adjust their pay scales. This alone is good for workers. The problem is that increasing wages does not happen in a vacuum.Those gains are soon eaten away by higher prices businesses must charge for consumables, and they soon will also be eroded by increasing interest rates.
In fiscal 2021, $378 billion of your tax dollars will go to pay the interest on our $28 trillion national debt. It’s roughly a 2.2% effective interest rate — very low.
Now imagine when that rate goes to 6%, or 8%, or even 12%.
I’ve seen it happen, and now with the ineptitude in the Oval Office not seen since Jimmy Carter, it could very well happen again.
Perry Davis Carthage
