Editor's Note: The following letter was sent to Marilyn vos Savant, after her column in Parade magazine on April 23, and a copy sent to The Joplin Globe.
Dear Ms. vos Savant,
For someone parading as highly intelligent, I could not believe you would publish something quite so ignorant.
This quote is amazing in its lack of depth of understanding: "And then, in college, students must study subjects in which they have no interest and will never put to use. It's not surprising that roughly 40% of them leave before graduation."
Really? You think that?
First of all, how do they know they have no interest in a subject unless that actually take a course? Could they, perhaps, discover an interest they did not know they might enjoy? Or meet a professor who changes their entire views on a subject or about the world?
Second, is this your genuine belief about general education courses in college? That they must be "put to use" to have value? How do you define your terms? Is becoming a more informed, well rounded, and educated person something that has no use?
As someone who does research on subjects, look up the stats on college grads in terms of not smoking, living more healthy lifestyles, staying out of jail, voting, making more money, engaging in non-profit or civic activities, living longer, and on and on. These do not have value?
Third, college is not just about what happens in a classroom. It can be, for those who actually go to a campus, an incredibly enriching experience that includes living on their own for the first time, making new friends, engaging in extracurricular activities of all sorts, potentially finding a mentor, possibly finding romance and more adult-like love for the first time, not to mention going through the mental aspects of deciding whether or not to cut or attend class, figuring out which courses to take (and how many) each semester, and considering the idea of working on- or off-campus in order to make a few extra dollars.
In point of fact, many students do leave college for a time but then return at some point to a different university.
Attending college can be a life-shaping experience. What has diluted public views of higher education, among other things, are ads by so many for-profit places that call themselves colleges, which has forced other institutions to follow suit in a dive-to-the-bottom in which education is reduced to advertising devoted to convenience and price, failing to even give consideration to the bigger picture. Further, some politicians have made hay by denigrating the value of higher education even though they themselves took advantage of all of the benefits college can offer.
Sadly, now, as one of my colleagues has framed it, for too many, college has been reduced to an activity designed to "check the box."
A blithe statement such as yours in the April 24 version of Parade only parrots and reinforces such a view.
You're better than that.
Donald Baack
Professor emeritus, Pittsburg State University
