I have some thoughts about Memorial Hall.
I don't think it's a good hall anymore but it is a nice memorial, and when Connect2Culture decided to build its venue on the Memorial Hall parking lot, that was the death knell of the hall as a venue.
I know the C2C staff feel they did due diligence, because they told me they had identified more than ample free parking within a two-block radius of their building. I heard it said the businesses in the area were fine with the idea of C2C patrons using the businesses' parking, but without a signed agreement I don't find that statement credible.
When we lost our office space at the Mercy Office Building after the tornado, and found temporary office space, one of our locations had very limited parking and we were not able to come to an agreement with the office next door to rent some of their parking spots. In addition, when we rebuilt we had to build a larger parking lot than we expected to meet the city code and get a building permit.
I am retired military and I like the idea of a memorial, but maybe the monuments and plaques can be moved to the Joplin museum or the old library that neither the city nor Missouri Southern State University can find a use for.
Fredric Wheeler
Joplin
