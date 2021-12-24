As U.S. Covid-19 deaths stubbornly stay above 1,000 a day, especially among the unvaccinated, I have to wonder what Missouri Gov. Mike Parson was thinking when he buried a study that said mask mandates are effective in reducing the number of Covid-19 cases.
The study, conducted by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, showed that local jurisdictions that instituted mask mandates suffered fewer cases per 100,000 than jurisdictions that didn’t have mandates.
But worse is Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who, despite the study, continues to demand that local jurisdictions drop their mask mandates. Let’s face it: These mandates can save lives, particularly in areas with low vaccination rates. We don’t know how many lives, but even if it were only one life, most of us would not want that on our conscience. Apparently, that doesn’t seem to bother Schmitt. And this man wants to represent us in the U.S. Senate?
Any person whose ethical compass is so twisted that he would allow preventable deaths to occur so he can pursue his own political ambitions is not fit to hold any office.
Parson and Schmitt disparaged the study, but many other studies have shown the same thing. We need look no farther than Kansas, where counties with mask mandates had significantly fewer Covid-19 cases than counties that did not.
If state officials don’t want to protect public health, that’s one thing. But the least they can do is get out of the way and allow those local governments that care about public health to do their jobs.
Gerard Attoun
Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.