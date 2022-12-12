In reply to the letter, “No corporate tax breaks unless child tax credit passes” (Globe, Nov 28), I agree with Cindy Levin.
The average hard-working American should also be taken care of by our government. Every American family deserves a life where they can afford to put food on the table and a roof over their head. Inflation continues to rise and it is imperative that Congress act to pass legislation that lifts people out of poverty rather than lets more sink into it.
The Child Tax Credit lifted 4 million kids last year out of poverty. But it has expired and now those kids, along with their families, are struggling even more. I urge our U.S. Sens. Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt to come together with other leadership to pass an expansion of the Child Tax Credit.
Sarah Miller St. Louis
