As the pandemic begins to somewhat loosen its grip, with proper precautions we think we may be able to relax a little and breathe again.
But another beast is looming on the horizon, one that doesn’t threaten our physical lives, perhaps, but the life of our democracy and the social contracts it embodies — a state Legislature run amok. Almost daily, we continue to see a depressing list of atrocities that the Republican legislators seem bent on ramming through despite protest, common sense and even the vote of Missouri citizens.
A partial list includes:
• Attempts to suppress voter turnout by requiring government-issued photo ID, using only paper ballots, and doing away with machine and mail-in voting, and mandating only hand-counting of ballots.
• A proposal to create a secret armed militia (to do who knows what) that would be free of any liability for negligent or criminal acts.
• A bill to subvert the Sunshine Law by slowing down the process for receiving official records that the public has a right to see.
• A bill to allow firearms to be carried on buses and trains, presumably for personal protection from dangerous passengers — a solution in search of a problem.
• A proposal to protect from criminal and civil action any motorist who strikes a pedestrian with a vehicle during a protest.
• A bill to force local governments to change their local elections to November from the traditional April timeline.
• A bill to devour the Missouri Conservation Commission and its budget by expanding the number of commissioners whose selection would be screened and approved by the House, a move that could do irreparable harm to Missouri’s enviable conservation programs.
Almost obscured by this onslaught is the attempt to overthrow the will of the people who voted in favor of an amendment establishing an independent entity to restructure Missouri’s gerrymandered voting districts into something more equitable and fair for all voters. Legislators want to nullify that vote, claiming we were confused and didn’t know what we were voting for.
In recent weeks, many of these issues have been mentioned in various letters and op-ed pieces in The Joplin Globe, but to see them listed all together creates a very scary picture of what our legislators are up to. Attention must be paid.
Gwen Hunt
Webb City
