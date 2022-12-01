Without significant pay raises for drivers, MAPS will go the same way as the trolley system.
Is this deliberate — a gradual elimination of public transportation through attrition due to low pay?
Sound a little paranoid?
Perhaps, but isn’t that exactly what happened to our trolley system?
The same people in the same positions doing the same thing will get the same results. They need to give substantial raises, not only for MAPS, but to restart, maintain and improve the trolley.
Or resign, and the city can hire replacements with a better mindset.
Michael Lively Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.