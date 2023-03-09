I usually enjoy reading Phill Brooks' columns, and when I disagree with him, I do with the knowledge that he is more than likely better informed than I am.
His recent article, about the lack of preferred parking at the capitol, and head-of-the-line privileges for access to the Capitol building for the media strikes me as "sour grapes".
He seems to imply that every reporter should have a designated parking space around the Capitol, all the while realizing that public Capitol parking spots and surrounding streets are jammed.
I appreciate that the media holds the politicians' feet to account, and the politicians likely don't appreciate that as much as I do. That per se does not need to give every reporter/columnist a designated parking spot, that might keep me from being able to find a parking spot, and even driving by an unused spot reserved for the media.
I may have misunderstood his intent, but that was the impression I got.
Fredric Wheeler
Joplin
