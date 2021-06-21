The political carton (Globe, June 21) is typical lefti st environmental drivel. Unfortunately, it is believed by many, while folks who simply report the truth are labeled “deniers.”
The cartoon pictures a graph showing an “existential“ threat to the world’s population all due to human activity causing rising levels of CO2.
As the Brits like to say — poppycock!
A quick look at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration website reports that, since 1993, ocean levels have risen by approximately one-eighth of an inch per year — a fluctuation that, according to science, has occurred over and over for millennia.
The reason for this ignorance (agenda?) — it provides a great excuse to levy more taxes and regulation on the American people. The United States has shown over and over again that we are the preeminent world leader among major producing nations in operating a clean and productive environment.
Maybe we should focus a little more pressure on our friends in China to clean up their act.
Perry Davis Carthage
