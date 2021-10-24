The political cartoon in the Sunday Globe is cute, but I believe it is totally off-base.
It attempts to lay the blame for the record number of “quits” amongst the U.S. workforce as somehow being the fault of hardworking Americans.
The record number of quits is due to the overwhelming number of unfilled jobs currently in our economy. When it is so easy to replace one job with another — and with higher pay, more benefits, etc. — it’s only natural that we would undergo a period where job-hopping becomes the norm.
Add to this the fact that more and more people can stay at home and work on their own schedule, and physical proximity to the office is unimportant.
Anyone currently wanting or needing employment can easily find it.
Perry Davis Carthage
