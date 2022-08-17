In the Globe (Aug. 6), the editorial board under its “Less hostility, more civility” editorial asked the question: “When did we as a nation, as a state, as a community decide that it was acceptable for this level of hostility to enter politics?”
There have always been outliers that dabbled in this type of behavior. It became mainstream in the 2016 primary season.
“When the debate is lost, slander becomes the tool of the loser.”
— Anonymous
James Graham
Pittsburg, Kan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.