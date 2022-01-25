Tuesday was National Poll Worker Recruitment Day. Right now, communities all around our country need more poll workers.
Poll workers set up polling places, check in voters, answer questions and show us how to use voting machines.
Any registered voter can file an application to become a poll worker. Jasper County uses approximately 200 poll workers every election to ensure all our registered voters who want to cast their ballot have the opportunity to do so.
Every election cycle, we have poll workers retire from working the polls and some move away. We are also required by Missouri law to have people from different political parties work each poll to ensure we hold each other accountable and ensure that we have fair and accurate elections. Poll workers must arrive at their assigned polling location by 5:30 a.m. and work until the polls close at 7 p.m. It is a long but rewarding day, knowing that we have participated in the greatest constitutionally guaranteed electoral process anywhere.
Jasper County is blessed because we currently have enough poll workers to fill all the needed slots. But that can change quickly. COVID-19 created a bit of an issue in the past few elections and many first-time poll workers were recruited. Poll workers get paid $140 for working the full day and two poll workers who are supervisory judges receive $165. Workers also get paid $10 to attend election training, which is required.
If you feel like being a poll worker is something you would like to do you can sign up at either office, Carthage Courthouse Room 103, or Joplin Courts Building Room 200 as well as by signing up online at www.sos.mo.gov.
If you have any questions or wish to sign up, please feel free to call the Jasper County clerk’s election office at 417-625-4307.
Charlie Davis Jasper County clerk
