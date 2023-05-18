Saturday, May 13, was the day the Post Office picked up bags of groceries to feed the hungry. I only saw one bag in my neighborhood sitting out to be picked up.

How sad is that?

I am confident that not one person in this neighborhood has gone without a meal in a long time. It’s not like it takes a lot of effort or a lot of money.

How long would it take to grab a plastic bag and just take a few things out of your pantry and then set it by the mailbox?

Tonight when you sit down to dinner, think about a child or an elderly person or anyone who is hungry for that matter, and be grateful that you are not one of them.

Dianne Slater

Joplin

