Is Missouri state Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage, taking lessons from China?
Upset that Missouri librarians would dare sue over the Legislature’s attempts to micromanage book selections at local libraries, Smith wants to withhold all of the state’s $4.5 million library funding. This at a time when state government has more money than ever and in fact wants to give some of it to corporations in the form of tax cuts.
I’m sure if you asked Missourians what they would want our legislators to do with all this money, another corporate tax cut would not be high on their list. Libraries, on the other hand …
And I don’t think Missourians would trust politicians over librarians when deciding what values to instill in our kids.
As a longtime patron of the Joplin Public Library, I have found our local library staff to be very responsive to and respectful of their patrons’ needs and concerns. I don’t think they need Cody Smith or any other politician to teach them about ethics and values.
Our Supreme Court has ruled many times that the power of the purse does not give government — state or federal — the power to censor. This money does not belong to legislators to do as they please or to use as a bludgeon to force librarians to do Jefferson City’s bidding. Such interference into local affairs may be business as usual in China or Russia, but not in Missouri.
I don’t think we need to go down the slippery slope that such state rules and micromanaging may portend for the health of our democracy and freedom of thought and expression.
Gerard Attoun Joplin
