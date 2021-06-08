A letter writer (Globe, June 5) wants to abolish the filibuster, the reason being that things might be accomplished. That would be fine, but the reason for the filibuster is to get people to compromise and work things out so all people will feel included.
And what the letter writer thinks is a good thing may be a bad thing to someone else.
The last thing we need now is to further widen the divide between the parties. Keep the filibuster because in a few short years the other party may be in control. We can see the effect of some of this when Harry Reid changed the way federal judges were confirmed; the Democrats were served right when the Republicans changed the rules to confirm three Supreme Court justices by Donald Trump.
Bill Talley
Carthage
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.