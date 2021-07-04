Michael Gerson (Globe, July 3) provides a perfect description of his beliefs and those of the radical and democratic socialist left, social networks and a majority of the televised and published press — beliefs that are in no way being disregarded by the current U.S. president, who promised national unity.
Anyone of any ideological background who believes that the primary object of politics is to discredit and crush your political enemies is contributing to the crisis.
No form of loving your country involves despising half its citizens and its former president.
Robert Keith Carl Junction
