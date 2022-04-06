From toddlers getting Barbie Dreamhouses for their birthdays to President Joe Biden in his State of the Union address, most people can agree that housing is incredibly important.
Yet, in the U.S. it takes three times the current minimum wage for a worker to afford a one-bedroom apartment, and as rent prices continue to increase rapidly, many Americans are facing the prospect of eviction.
As a second semester junior in high school, right now I’m worried about many things, from my SAT score to college essays to prom. However, these are things I’m lucky to be worried about because I know the roof over my head will be there. There are thousands of Americans, some of them my age, without such luck. They must deal with the current and ongoing housing crisis much before they can find a prom dress.
However, Congress can do something about this. Millions of low-income renters could afford better, stable places to live with federal rental assistance, but because of inadequate funding, only one in four of those eligible can receive this assistance. By making large corporations and the wealthy pay their fair share of taxes, rental assistance could be expanded to all who are eligible, virtually ending homelessness, reducing racial inequity and saving lives.
Every junior should be able to focus on the stress of being 16 years old, not the stress of impending homelessness. I urge U.S. Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley to prioritize funding for rental assistance in upcoming legislation.
Stella Linn
Kansas City
